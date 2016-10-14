BRIEF-Alden Global Capital delivers letter to Pier 1 Imports

Oct 14 Alden Global Capital LLC:
* Alden delivers letter to the Chairman and board of
directors of Pier 1 Imports
* Shareholder of Pier 1 Imports Inc with ownership of
approximately 9.5% of Pier 1's outstanding shares
* Request that board immediately appoint Heath Freeman,
representative of Alden, as company's director to assist with
CEO search
* Request that Pier 1 board immediately appoint additional
independent directors recommended by Alden
* If board does not to "engage with us", may consent
solicitation seeking removal and replacement of current board
members
* Says it is imperative that Pier 1's "board be
reconstituted immediately"
