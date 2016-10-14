BRIEF-Freeport-McMoran to sell onshore California Oil & Gas properties for $742 mln

Oct 14 Freeport-McMoran Inc
* Co to sell its onshore California Oil And Gas Properties
to Sentinel Peak Resources California Llc
* Announces agreement to sell onshore California Oil & Gas
properties for $742 million, including contingent consideration
* FCX to receive cash consideration of $592 million at
closing, additional consideration of $50 million per annum in
each of 2018, 2019, 2020
* Says net cash proceeds will be used for debt repayment
* Company does not expect to record a material gain or loss
on transaction
* Says purchasers to also assume future abandonment
obligations associated with properties, which had book value of
about $0.1 billion at June 30
