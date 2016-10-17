BRIEF-Bank of America Q3 EPS $0.41

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Oct 17 Bank Of America Corp
* Bank of America reports Q3-16 net income of $5.0 billion, EPS of $0.41
* Qtrly revenue, net of interest expense, increased 3% to $21.6 billion from $21.0 billion
* Qtrly provision for credit losses of $850 million, compared to $806 million
* Qtrly net charge-offs declined to $888 million from $932 million
* Qtrly noninterest expense declined 3%, or $458 million, to $13.5 billion
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.34, revenue view $20.96 billion -- thomson reuters i/b/e/s
* Qtrly net interest income $10,201 million versus $9,900 million last year
* Estimated CET1 ratio (Basel 3 standardized, fully phased-in) 11.8 percent at Q3 end versus 11.4 percent at Q2 end
* Qtrly net charge-off ratio 0.40 percent versus 0.43 percent year ago Source (bit.ly/2e0D7NV) Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.