版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 15日 星期六 07:53 BJT

BRIEF-Ameren Corporation increases quarterly cash dividend

Oct 14 Ameren Corp

* Ameren Corporation increases quarterly cash dividend

* Declared a quarterly cash dividend on common stock of 44 cents per share, a 3.5 percent increase

* Says new annualized dividend rate is $1.76 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐