BRIEF-Lendingclub announces updated loss forecasts, changes to credit, interest rates

Oct 14 Lendingclub Corp
* Announcing updated loss forecasts, changes to credit,
interest rates as part of regular and continuous adjustment
process
* Anticipate loans originated in H2 and going forward to
benefit from changes to co's credit policy and co's interest
rates
* Effective October 14, 2016, interest rates on the Lending
Club platform will increase by a weighted average of 26 bps
* Rate increases are concentrated in grades F and G with
marginal changes in other grades
* Lendingclub - About 1 percent of borrowers who previously
would have been able to obtain a loan under prior underwriting
criteria will no longer be approved
* Lendingclub - Interest rates on co's platform increased by
weighted average of approximately 135 basis points from Nov.
2015 to June 2016 - sec filing
* Lendingclub - Interest rate increases from Nov. 2015 to
June 2016 were concentrated in grades D through G - SEC filing
Source: (bit.ly/2e7Y1pE)
Further company coverage: