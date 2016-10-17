版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 17日 星期一 09:51 BJT

BRIEF-Tesla's Elon Musk says in tweet "moving the Tesla announcement to Wednesday, need a few more days of refinement"

Oct 16 Tesla Motors Inc

* Tesla's Elon Musk says in tweet "moving the Tesla announcement to Wednesday, need a few more days of refinement" Source text: bit.ly/2dltm6G

