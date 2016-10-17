版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 17日 星期一 13:09 BJT

BRIEF-Gemalto collaborates with Alibaba Group's Yunos

Oct 17 Gemalto :

* Alibaba and Gemalto work hand-in-hand to secure China's IoT market

* Announced that it is collaborating with Alibaba Group's Yunos to provide connectivity and security for Yunos Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom:)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐