版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 17日 星期一 10:55 BJT

BRIEF-Granules India's Gagillapur facility successfully completes USFDA inspection

Oct 17 Granules India Ltd

* Granules India's Gagillapur facility successfully completed us fda inspection Source text: bit.ly/2dUN37Z Further company coverage: (Bengaluru newsroom)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐