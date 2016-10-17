BRIEF-Tesla and Panasonic to collaborate on photovoltaic cell and module production in Buffalo, New York

Oct 16 Tesla

* Tesla and Panasonic to collaborate on photovoltaic cell and module production in Buffalo, New York

* The parties intend for Panasonic to begin PV cell and module production at the Buffalo facility in 2017

* Tesla - collaboration includes the production of electric vehicle and grid storage battery cells at Tesla's gigafactory

* Tesla intends to provide a long-term purchase commitment for those cells from Panasonic. Source text: bit.ly/2dlvHys