BRIEF-Callidus Capital Corp increases dividend by 20 pct

Oct 17 Callidus Capital Corp

* Callidus Capital Corporation announces a 20 pct increase in dividend to $1.20 per year per common share and declares monthly dividend

* Callidus Capital Corp says increases dividend from $1.00 per common share per year to $1.20 per common share per year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

