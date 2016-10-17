版本:
BRIEF-Tricon Capital Group prices $363 million securitization

Oct 17 Tricon Capital Group Inc

* Tricon Capital Group prices $363 million securitization, allowing for $60 million equity repatriation

* Tricon Capital Group - sale of six classes of fixed-rate certificates with a weighted average interest rate of 3.59 pct and a five-year term to maturity Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

