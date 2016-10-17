版本:
BRIEF-Capital One says 30 plus day performing delinquency rate of 5.67 pct for auto finance

Oct 17 Capital One Financial Corp :

* Says 30+ day performing delinquency rate for auto finance 5.67 percent at end of september

* Sept domestic card net charge-off rate 3.69 percent versus. 3.72 percent in august

* 30+ day delinquency rate for domestic card 3.68 percent at end of sept versus. 3.52 percent at august-end

* Sept international card net charge-off rate 2.23 percent versus. 3.65 percent in august

* 30+ day delinquency rate for international card 3.33 percent at end of sept versus. 3.30 percent at august-end Source text - bit.ly/2dVrIvh Further company coverage:

