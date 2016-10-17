BRIEF-UK's CMA says ICE will have to sell Trayport to a new owner

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Oct 17 UK Competition and Markets Authority (CMA):
* Has decided that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc.(ICE) should sell Trayport to preserve competition in wholesale energy trading
* Found that the merger would likely result in a loss of competition between ICE and its rivals
* Rejected alternative remedial action proposed by the companies, concluding that it would not be effective
* The group has decided that ICE will have to sell Trayport to a new owner, to be approved by the CMA, in order to preserve competition Source text for Eikon: [bit.ly/2elcJZN] (Bengaluru Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.