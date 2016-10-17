版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 17日 星期一 18:19 BJT

BRIEF-JPMorgan Chase reports credit card stats for September

Oct 17 JP Morgan Chase & Co

* JP Morgan Chase & Co - Delinquency rate 1.10 percent at September end versus 1.09 percent at August end

* JP Morgan Chase & Co - Credit card charge-off rate 2.03 percent in September versus 2.21 percent in August - SEC filing Source text: (bit.ly/2dm4NX7) Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐