BRIEF-Ho Cheuk Fund reports open market sale of over 1 mln shares of Penn West

Oct 17 Penn West Petroleum Ltd :

* Ho Cheuk Fund reports open market sale of 1,044,900 shares of Penn West Petroleum on Oct 14 at $1.90 per share Source text - bit.ly/2e0CfZE Further company coverage:

