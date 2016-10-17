版本:
BRIEF-Full Circle enters extension letter relating to merger agreement with Great Elm

Oct 17 Full Circle Capital Corp :

* Full Circle Capital-on Oct 15, co entered extension letter relating to definitive merger agreement dated June 23, 2016, with Great Elm Capital Corp

* Full Circle Capital-parties have agreed to extend date after which either full circle or GECC may terminate merger agreement Source text - bit.ly/2e95tm0 Further company coverage:

