公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 17日 星期一 19:00 BJT

BRIEF-IGT signs 6-year contract extension with Texas Lottery

Oct 17 International Game Technology Plc :

* IGT-Co signed 6-year contract extension with Texas Lottery to continue providing lottery operations and services through august 2026 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

