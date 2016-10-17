BRIEF-Oceaneering completes acquisition of Blue Ocean Technologies

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Oct 17 Oceaneering International Inc :
* Oceaneering completes acquisition of Blue Ocean Technologies, expanding subsea services into riserless light well intervention
* Oceaneering International Inc says deal for approximately $30 million in cash
* Oceaneering International Inc - expects to invest approximately $10 million to complete construction of two RLWI systems
* Oceaneering International -deal include 3 RLWI systems, two of which are currently under construction, and are expected to be fully functional by mid-2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.