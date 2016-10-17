版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 17日 星期一 19:31 BJT

BRIEF-Advanced Accelerator announces positive EMA opinion on application for SomaKit TOC

Oct 17 Advanced Accelerator Applications Sa

* Advanced Accelerator Applications announces positive EMA opinion on application for SomaKit TOC

* Advanced Accelerator Applications - European Commission decision regarding granting of marketing authorization in all EU countries is expected in coming months Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐