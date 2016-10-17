版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 17日 星期一 19:31 BJT

BRIEF-Monster Worldwide sets record date for MNG's proposed consent solicitation

Oct 17 Monster Worldwide Inc :

* Monster Worldwide - confirmed it has received a request from Medianews Group to set record date for co's proposed consent solicitation

* Monster Worldwide - has set close of business on October 25, 2016 as record date for proposed consent solicitation Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

