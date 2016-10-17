版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 17日 星期一 19:49 BJT

BRIEF-Almost Family - Executes a debt commitment letter in form of a new senior secured term loan facility

Oct 17 Almost Family Inc :

* Almost Family Inc - on Oct 14, co executed a debt commitment letter in form of a new senior secured term loan facility of up to $130 million Source text - bit.ly/2enapTr Further company coverage:

