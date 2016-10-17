版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 17日 星期一

BRIEF-Onex Corp to pay $88.7 mln fee if deal terminated

Oct 17 Onex Corp -

* Supervalu Inc will be entitled to receive a termination fee of $88.7 million from Onex Corp if deal is terminated under certain cirumstances Source text for Eikon: [bit.ly/2exEVxi] Further company coverage:

