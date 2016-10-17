版本:
BRIEF-Timbercreek -Rule changes related to residential mortgages aren't expected to impact financial performance

Oct 17 Timbercreek Financial Corp :

* Timbercreek Financial-Federal Department Of Finance's changes to rules related to residential mortgages aren't expected to impact co's financial performance Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

