BRIEF-Spirit Airlines expects Q3 total revenue per available seat mile to be down by about 7 pct

* Spirit airlines inc sees total revenue per available seat mile (TRASM) for Q3 2016 was down approximately 7 percent year over year

* Spirit Airlines-saw modest decrease in non-ticket revenue per passenger flight segment for Q3 ending quarter with estimated $51.17 in non-ticket revenue per pfs

* Spirit airlines inc sees Q3 capacity - available seat miles - up 16.2 pct

* Spirit Airlines sees Q3 economic fuel cost per gallon $1.56

* Spirit sees Q3 adjusted operating expense ex-fuel per ASM (CASM) 5.49 cents - 5.54 cents