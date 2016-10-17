BRIEF-Spirit Airlines expects Q3 total revenue per available seat mile to be down by about 7 pct

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Oct 17 Spirit Airlines Inc :
* Spirit airlines inc sees total revenue per available seat mile (TRASM) for Q3 2016 was down approximately 7 percent year over year
* Spirit Airlines-saw modest decrease in non-ticket revenue per passenger flight segment for Q3 ending quarter with estimated $51.17 in non-ticket revenue per pfs
* Spirit airlines inc sees Q3 capacity - available seat miles - up 16.2 pct
* Spirit Airlines sees Q3 economic fuel cost per gallon $1.56
* Spirit sees Q3 adjusted operating expense ex-fuel per ASM (CASM) 5.49 cents - 5.54 cents Source text - bit.ly/2e9edIV Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.