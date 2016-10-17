版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 17日 星期一 19:45 BJT

BRIEF-Cvent- Mutually agreed to extend termination date specified in merger agreement with Papay Holdco

Oct 17 Cvent Inc :

* Cvent Inc - Co, Papay Holdco, llc mutually agreed to extend termination date specified in merger agreement until April 17, 2017 Source text - bit.ly/2dVzqFM Further company coverage:

