BRIEF-Delek US Holdings - Ginzburg will continue to serve as chief financial officer through May 2017

Oct 17 Delek US Holdings Inc :

* Delek US Holdings-Assaf Ginzburg has decided to continue to serve as co's executive vice president and chief financial officer through May 2017 Source text - bit.ly/2eaK5xV Further company coverage:

