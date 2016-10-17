版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 17日 星期一 19:48 BJT

BRIEF-Command Security on October 12, entered into an amendment to credit and security agreement

Oct 17 Command Security Corp

* On October 12, entered into an amendment to credit and security agreement dated February 12, 2009-SEC filing

* Command Security Corp says amendment extends maturity date of agreement to March 31, 2017 - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐