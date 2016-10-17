版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 17日 星期一

BRIEF-Taser International will start initial shipments of Axon Flex 2 in Dec. 2016

Oct 17 Taser International Inc :

* Will start initial shipments of Axon Flex 2 in December 2016 with full production beginning in Q1 2017. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

