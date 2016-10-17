版本:
BRIEF-Qualcomm reports over--air connection via multefire using listen-before-talk

Oct 17 Qualcomm Inc :

* Has successfully made world's first over--air connection via multefire using listen-before-talk

* Qualcomm - demonstrated that multefire can provide lte-like performance while fairly co-existing with wi-fi on same 5 GHZ channel in unlicensed spectrum Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

