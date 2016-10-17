BRIEF-Silgan announces commencement of tender offer to purchase up to $250 mln of stock

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Oct 17 Silgan Holdings Inc
* Silgan announces commencement of tender offer to purchase up to $250 million of stock and authorization for additional stock repurchases
* Has authorized Silgan to repurchase up to an additional $300 million of its common stock, effective through December 31, 2021
* Silgan Holdings under terms of tender offer, stockholders will have opportunity to tender their shares at a price within a range of $45.50 to $52.25 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.