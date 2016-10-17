BRIEF-Constellation Brands reaches an agreement to sell its Canadian wine business

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO
Oct 17 Constellation Brands Inc :
* Constellation has reached an agreement to sell its Canadian wine business to Ontario teachers' pension plan
* Transaction is valued at approximately C$1.03 billion
* Expects to receive cash proceeds, net of repayment of outstanding debt, of approximately C$750 million
* Constellation Brands - expects to recognize after-tax gain for fiscal 2017, which will be excluded from company's comparable basis diluted EPS from deal
* Constellation Brands Inc - acquires a minority stake in Bardstown Bourbon Company
* Constellation Brands Inc - will continue ownership of Black Velvet Whisky and related production facility in Lethbridge, Alberta, Canada
* Constellation Brands - deal includes sale of brands such as Jackson-Triggs,Inniskillin, wineries, vineyards, offices, facilities, wine rack retail stores
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.