2016年 10月 17日

BRIEF-Norges Bank reports 5.14 pct passive stake in Liberty Media Corp

Oct 17 Liberty Media Corp

* Norges bank reports 5.14 percent passive stake in liberty media corp, as of october 14, 2016 - sec filing Source - bit.ly/2diqSuJ Further company coverage:

