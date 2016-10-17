版本:
BRIEF-Intersect ENT announces positive clinical results of pivotal study of RESOLVE In-Office steroid releasing implant

Oct 17 Intersect Ent Inc

* Intersect ENT announces positive clinical results of pivotal study of resolve in-office steroid releasing implant

* RESOLVE II clinical study met both primary efficacy endpoints: reduction in nasal congestion and polyp burden

* Intersect plans to submit a new drug application (NDA) in Q1 of 2017 for regulatory approval from FDA to market resolve product Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

