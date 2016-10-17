版本:
BRIEF-Discover financial services delinquency rate at the end of september of 1.51%

Oct 17 Discover Financial Services :

* Delinquency rate at the end of September of 1.51 percent

* Net charge-offs of 1.72 percent at Sept-end versus 1.72 percent at Aug-end Source text for Eikon: [ID: bit.ly/2duTv69] Further company coverage:

