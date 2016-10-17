版本:
2016年 10月 17日

BRIEF-P2 Capital Partners LLC reports 5.3 pct stake in Blackhawk Network

Oct 17 Blackhawk Network Holdings Inc

* P2 Capital Partners LLC reports 5.3 percent stake in Blackhawk Network Holdings Inc, as of October 7, 2016 - sec filing Source text (bit.ly/2dYKAL3) Further company coverage:

