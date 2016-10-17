BRIEF-Vertex says entered into a credit agreement with BofA on Oct. 13

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Oct 17 Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc
* Says on October 13, co entered into a credit agreement with Bank Of America
* Says credit agreement provides for a $500 million revolving facility, $300 million of which was drawn at closing
* Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc - credit agreement also provides that the borrowing capacity under credit agreement be increased by an additional $300 million
* Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc - credit agreement matures on October 13, 2021
* Vertex Pharmaceuticals - proceeds of initial borrowing under credit agreement used primarily to refinance existing indebtedness under macquarie agreement Source text: (bit.ly/2dItbDz) Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.