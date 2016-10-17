BRIEF-Vertex says entered into a credit agreement with BofA on Oct. 13

Oct 17 Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Says on October 13, co entered into a credit agreement with Bank Of America

* Says credit agreement provides for a $500 million revolving facility, $300 million of which was drawn at closing

* Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc - credit agreement also provides that the borrowing capacity under credit agreement be increased by an additional $300 million

* Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc - credit agreement matures on October 13, 2021

* Vertex Pharmaceuticals - proceeds of initial borrowing under credit agreement used primarily to refinance existing indebtedness under macquarie agreement