2016年 10月 17日

BRIEF-Goldman Sachs Asia-Pacific chairman Mark Schwartz to retire from firm - WSJ citing internal memo

Oct 17 (Reuters) -

* Goldman Sachs Asia-Pacific chairman Mark Schwartz to retire from firm - WSJ citing internal memo

* Schwartz will move back to New York and act as a senior adviser to the firm - WSJ Source : (on.wsj.com/2di50zq)

