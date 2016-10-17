版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 17日 星期一 22:09 BJT

BRIEF-3D signatures plans to announce clinical trial for Hodgkin's Lymphoma precision medicine test in coming months

Oct 17 3d Signatures Inc :

* 3DS plans to announce a clinical trial for a Hodgkin's Lymphoma precision medicine test in coming months

* Expects to engage laboratory partner in validation, approval of a Hodgkin's Lymphoma Laboratory Developed Test (LDT) for Canada in 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

