BRIEF-Comtech Telecommunications announces $13.4 million in funding to supply U.S. Army with hardware

Oct 17 Comtech Telecommunications Corp

* Comtech Telecommunications Corp -Announces $13.4 million in funding to supply U.S. Army with hardware Source text for Eikon:

