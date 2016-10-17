版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 17日

BRIEF-Freddie Mac prices $518 million Seniors Housing Multifamily K Certificates

Oct 17 Freddie Mac :

* Freddie Mac prices $518 million Seniors Housing Multifamily K Certificates Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

