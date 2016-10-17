版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 17日 星期一 22:21 BJT

BRIEF-Carnival signs agreement to expand Long Beach cruise terminal facility

Oct 17 Carnival Plc :

* Has signed an agreement with Landlord Urban Commons and City of Long Beach, Calif., to expand Long Beach cruise terminal facility Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

