BRIEF-New Flyer reports Q3 2016 orders and backlog

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Oct 17 New Flyer Industries Inc -
* New Flyer Industries Inc delivered 777 equivalent units in Q3 2016, an increase of 152 EUs compared to 625 EUs in third fiscal quarter
* Total bus and coach inventory at october 2, 2016 was 632 EUs, an increase of 73 EUs from previous quarter
* At end of Q3 2016, total backlog was 9,808 EUs (valued at $5.08 billion) versus 10,010 EUs (valued at $5.24 billion) at end Q2 2016
* Now expects fiscal 2016 core aftermarket revenue to be essentially flat when compared to previous year
* Increase in new bus, coach sales in recent years leading to increased fleet replacement has dampened aftermarket parts business Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.