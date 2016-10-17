版本:
BRIEF-BMO introduces 2 pct discount for shares issued under its dividend reinvestment plan

Oct 17 Bank Of Montreal :

* BMO introduces a two per cent discount for shares issued under its dividend reinvestment plan

* Bank of Montreal - under plan, shareholders may elect to have dividends on common shares reinvested in additional common shares of bank

* Bank of Montreal - discount on the common shares will be effective commencing with common share dividend declared for Q4 of fiscal 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

