BRIEF-Imprimis reports availability of lower-cost option for the treatment of lead poisoning

Oct 17 Imprimis Pharmaceuticals Inc :

* Imprimis Pharmaceuticals announces availability of lower-cost option for the treatment of lead poisoning

* Imprimis - Imprimis' compounded EDTA calcium disodium injection is priced at $495 for a five-day treatment Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

