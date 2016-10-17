版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 17日 星期一 20:42 BJT

BRIEF-Banc of California reports expansion of private banking division

Oct 17 Banc Of California Inc :

* Announced has expanded its private banking division with hiring of five new senior directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

