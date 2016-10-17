版本:
BRIEF-Sunshine Bancorp says Federal Reserve Bank of Washington D.C. approved merger with FBC Bancorp Inc

Oct 17 Sunshine Bancorp Inc

* Federal Reserve Bank of Washington, D.C. Approved merger with FBC Bancorp Inc

* Sunshine Bancorp - company expects to close transaction on or around October 31, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

