BRIEF-Charles Schwab Corp posts Q3 earnings per share $0.35

Oct 17 Charles Schwab Corp

* Charles Schwab Corp qtrly net revenue $1,914 million versus $1,597 million

* Charles Schwab Corp - at quarter-end client assets managed by Windhaven totaled $10.2 billion, down 21 pct from Q3 of 2015

* Charles Schwab Corp - new retail brokerage accounts for quarter totaled approximately 167,000, up 6 pct year-over-year

* Charles Schwab Corp - at quarter-end client assets managed by Thomaspartners totaled $9.2 billion, up 35 pct from Q3 of 2015

* Charles Schwab Corp - at quarter-end, total client assets $2.73 trillion, up 13 pct from prior year

* Qtrly earnings per share $0.35

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.33, revenue view $1.89 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Charles Schwab Corp says "we currently anticipate up to $4 billion more in bulk transfer activity through end of 2016"

* Moved about $3 billion onto bank's balance sheet during quarter, primarily in relation to money market fund reform changes

* Currently anticipate up to $4 billion more in bulk transfer onto bank's balance sheet through end of 2016

* Charles Schwab Corp - at quarter-end, active brokerage accounts were 10 million versus 9.7 million last year

* Q3 balance sheet growth also reflected impact of designating bank as primary sweep option for new accounts