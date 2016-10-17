版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 17日 星期一

BRIEF-Aequus advances clinical development of Transdermal Aripiprazole Patch

Oct 17 Aequus Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Aequus advances clinical development of Transdermal Aripiprazole Patch

* Upon approval of CTA, Co plans to initiate repeat dose, 28-day safety, study of Aripiprazole Transdermal Patches in late 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

