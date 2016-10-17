版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 17日 星期一 21:35 BJT

BRIEF-Caterpillar's compensation committee approves salary hike for James Umpleby

Oct 17 Caterpillar Inc -

* Compensation committee of board approved increase in James Umpleby's annual salary to $1.2 million effective January 1, 2017 Source text for Eikon: [bit.ly/2dYUtZa] Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐