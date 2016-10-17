版本:
BRIEF-Amunix says Versartis gets PMDA approval in Japan to initiate enrollment for phase 3 study of Somavaratan in pediatric patients

Oct 17 Versartis Inc

* Amunix says Versartis has been granted approval in Japan by PMDA to initiate enrollment for its phase 3 study of Somavaratan in pediatric patients

* Phase 3 trial of J14VR5 is expected to be completed in Q3 of 2017, with topline data expected in 2018. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

